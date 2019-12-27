ColossusXT Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,550.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,737,472,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,696,430,738 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

