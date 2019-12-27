Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Critical Survey

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $390.25 million 3.70 -$28.63 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million N/A $11.30 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 14.55% 15.14% 3.81% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

