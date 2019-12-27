Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.