Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBPX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,530. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

