Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Corelogic has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $77,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,344.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $683,343. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corelogic by 488.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,835 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth approximately $50,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after buying an additional 333,380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

