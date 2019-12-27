COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.27.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 271,534 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

