CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.83. CounterPath shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 40,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

