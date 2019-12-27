Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $660.00

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.42), with a volume of 677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.22).

The company has a market cap of $178.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 597.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 574.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About Cpl Resources (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cpl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cpl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.