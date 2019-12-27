Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.09

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 5757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $154,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

