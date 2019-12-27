Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.71. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$16.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.