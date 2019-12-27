Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPL. ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,819,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

