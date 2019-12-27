CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 83.7% in December

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the November 28th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CSWI stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $194,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 603.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

