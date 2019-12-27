Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.80

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,447,387 shares of company stock valued at $80,842,635. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.