CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

