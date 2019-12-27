Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,553. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyren will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

