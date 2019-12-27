DAEX Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $859,117.00 and approximately $437,536.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05896474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

