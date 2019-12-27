DAO.Casino (BET) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $11,983.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002207 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.92 or 0.97160959 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

