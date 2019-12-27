DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Hits $2,007.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $427,866.00 and approximately $2,007.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

