DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 37.5%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 101,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 207,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $710,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

