Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Denny’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

