Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

DSGX stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

