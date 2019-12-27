Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $25.01. Detour Gold shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 462,500 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.20.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Detour Gold Company Profile (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

