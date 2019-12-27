Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Receives $7.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE DO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

