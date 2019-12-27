Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

