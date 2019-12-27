Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Up 81.6% in December

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the November 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Digirad stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Digirad has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Get Digirad alerts:

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.