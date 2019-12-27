Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 50.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. National Securities assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

