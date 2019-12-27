DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $959,098.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.