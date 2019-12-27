Dock Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.45 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

