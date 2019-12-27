Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

