Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.08

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.08 and traded as high as $43.34. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 172,323 shares changing hands.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

