Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Up 88.3% in December

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of DVD stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.10. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.20.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.52%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 204,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.