DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 422,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.