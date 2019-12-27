e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $531.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,931,582 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,191 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

