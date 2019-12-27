e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 590,936 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $8,151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,430. The company has a market cap of $787.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

