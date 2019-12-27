Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,072,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after buying an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,649,000 after buying an additional 2,955,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,071,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

