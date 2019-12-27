Elephas Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $3,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $102.79 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.