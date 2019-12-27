Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Huazhu Group comprises 0.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,768 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,834,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,703,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,757,000 after buying an additional 656,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,689,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after buying an additional 1,643,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $41.44 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

