Elysium Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00563148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010022 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

