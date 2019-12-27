Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.84

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.84 and traded as high as $76.99. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 489,733 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

