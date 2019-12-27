Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.