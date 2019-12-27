Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $145.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.32 million and the lowest is $144.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust reported sales of $123.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year sales of $577.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.22 million to $581.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.93 million, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $598.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

