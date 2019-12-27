EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00035409 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Rfinex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $2.00 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,848,071 coins and its circulating supply is 946,148,059 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Bitbns, Rfinex, Bithumb, RightBTC, Hotbit, Poloniex, Binance, Tidex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Tidebit, Coinrail, ABCC, CPDAX, COSS, CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin, BitFlip, DigiFinex, IDAX, Cryptomate, BigONE, HitBTC, LBank, WazirX, Cobinhood, Mercatox, CoinEx, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, EXX, Bibox, TOPBTC, Huobi, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, DragonEX, BitMart, Kuna, OTCBTC, Exrates, Neraex, IDCM, OEX, C2CX, YoBit, QBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Liqui, Coindeal, DOBI trade, Koinex, Upbit, Ovis, Bilaxy, Coinone and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

