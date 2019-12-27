Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 123.1% in December

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the November 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Texas Children s bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 369,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Epsilon Energy makes up 1.7% of Texas Children s’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPSN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

