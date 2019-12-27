Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $724,228. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $579.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $337.67 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

