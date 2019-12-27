Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 202,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

