Espers (ESP) Achieves Market Cap of $348,416.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Espers has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $348,416.00 and $42.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io.

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

