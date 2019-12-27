Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 377,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 440,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. Everspin Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

