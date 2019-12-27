Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.76

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.76 and traded as high as $45.71. Exchange Income shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 52,300 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.19.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.85.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.378476 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.15%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.