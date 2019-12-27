Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Director Annemarie Turnbull Purchases 2,500 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Director Annemarie Turnbull purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,740.

TSE XTC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.95. 18,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.86. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.49.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

