Exosis Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. During the last week, Exosis has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $34,937.00 and $23,805.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.01730849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02643073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00559129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00625803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062062 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00382201 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 480,337 coins and its circulating supply is 315,337 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

